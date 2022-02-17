84.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Teen arrested in brawl with girlfriend at Beef O’ Brady’s in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Cameron Cashmere Brown
A teenager was arrested after a brawl with his girlfriend at Beef O’ Brady’s in The Villages.

Cameron Cashmere Brown, 19, of Summerfield, was involved in the altercation at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Beef O’ Brady’s at Southern Trace Plaza. Brown had been arguing with her in Marion County, where they both live, when she made him get out of the vehicle. He got a Lyft ride to Beef O’ Brady’s where both he and the girlfriend work, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The New Jersey native pulled his girlfriend’s hair, took her to the ground and struck her multiple times with his fist, the report said. When she tried to call 911, he took away her phone.

Deputies found Brown in the back parking lot of the restaurant. He had a torn shirt and was “very agitated.”

He was arrested on charges of battery and depriving use of 911. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

