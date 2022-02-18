Villager given 60 days to fix deed compliance issue at rental property

A Villager has been given 60 days to replace the gravel in the front yard of the patio villa he rents out at 2075 Thornton Terrace.

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday gave Victor Petrocelli an extra 15 days to comply due to his recurring medical issues.

Using a cane and walking slowly to the microphone, Petrocelli told supervisors he has been hospitalized recently and his tenant was gone for over a month so he did not receive violation notices sent to the rental unit in the Broyhill Villas. After buying the property eight years ago, he installed the gravel about a year later, he said. A neighbor complained last November, which started the enforcement process for a deed restriction violation.

During a public hearing on the case, Petrocelli said other area property owners also have gravel in their front yards and he sent photos of that to Community Standards.

But CDD 5 attorney Mark Brionez said what other property owners do is not relevant to the case.

Brionez said Petrocelli could apply for a variance before the Architectural Review Committee, but it would be denied.

Petrocelli pledged to correct the violation and met immediately in the hallway with Shannon Mattiucci, Community Standards manager, to work out details.

“We represent our residents,” CDD 5 chairman Gary Kadow told Petrocelli. “We’re not looking to punish anybody. We can’t make exceptions.”

If Petrocelli fails to correct the violation, he faces a $150 fine and a $50 daily charge until the property is brought into compliance. No fines have been levied yet.

If the fines reach $1,500, The Villages could file a lawsuit, seek an injunction or place a lien on the property.