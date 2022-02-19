Knife-wielding suspect accused of attacking Villager wins release from jail

A man accused of holding a woman in The Villages at knifepoint for several hours has won release from jail.

Jessie Charles Webb, 32, was released earlier this month on his own recognizance from the Lake County Jail. He is due back in Lake County Court on March 14 for a felony arraignment. He has been ordered not to have contact with the woman he allegedly attacked.

The woman, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, said Webb woke her up early on the morning of Jan. 1 and announced he had a “surprise” for her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He took her outside, pushed her into a shed and would not allow her to leave. He was armed with a knife and got on top of her as they argued about “jealousy issues,” the report said.

“I’m not playing around,” he said as he held the knife to her throat. “I’m going to have to kill you now.”

She attempted for four hours to free herself from Webb and the shed. However, every time she tried to leave, he would “push her and threaten her,” according to the report. Webb, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds, restrained her by stepping on her feet. When Webb attempted to move the woman to the home’s sun room, she broke free and ran to the nearby Shell gas station. Officers found Webb in the carport of the St. Andrews Boulevard home. He had the bloody knife attached to his belt.

In 2019, Webb was arrested after stealing a Community Watch vehicle and taking it for a wild ride. He nearly hit a New York snowbird on the golf course before he crashed and was taken into custody.