Saturday, February 19, 2022
By Staff Report
William D. Crocker, age 85 of the Villages, Florida, passed away on February 12, 2022. Bill is survived by his wife Jeanne, of 64 years; his daughter Lynn Lombardo (John); daughter; Laurie Hill (Mike); son, William “Gary” Crocker (Gail); Grandsons, Patrick Lombardo (Alicia); Derik Jewell (Katie); Justin Jewell (Caitlin) and Granddaughters, Kristina Lombardo; Krystal Crocker; & Rachel Crocker. Great Grandchildren, Alexis Brown; Faith Poignon; Sawyer Jewell; Jensen Jewell; Arlo Jewell; Ayla Jewell; Jameson Jewell & Finnegan Lombardo. Bill is also survived by his brother, John “Jack” Crocker (Diane) from The Villages, Florida & Michigan. He is predeceased by his parents, William & Regina Crocker. Bill was funny, friendly, outgoing, and a good friend to everyone to all that knew him. After growing up in Michigan, Bill graduated from Holy Redeemer High School in 1954, located in Detroit, Michigan. He was a member of the Million Dollar Round Table for Met Life and an independent insurance agent for many years. Bill raised his family in White Lake, Michigan and moved to The Villages in 1998. He enjoyed hunting; golfing; his involvement with golf carts; any sport, and spending time with those he loved most, his family and friends.

A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date, this spring.

