Jean T. Vasicek, 104, passed away peacefully 19 Jan 2022 with her two daughters, Jean and Mary, at her side at her residence in The Villages, Florida. Words fall short in describing this amazing, wonderful, kind, caring woman and mother. Every day of her life was spent helping others be happy. She never had an unkind word for anyone and was always willing to help. She will be missed by all who knew her. Jean was born in Ely, MN on 12 December 1917 to Frank and Johanna Telich who had 6 other children (Frank, Mary, Rose, Joseph, Katherine and Albina) of which Jean was the last to leave this earth. She moved to Cleveland, Ohio to start a career where she met and married her husband William S. Vasicek in 1940. She was soon faced with the challenge of caring for, on her own, two-year-old Daniel while pregnant with Ronald when Bill enlisted in the army to fight in WWII. He was wounded, receiving a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He recovered from his wounds and in 30 years of marriage, they had 6 children (Daniel, Ronald, Patrick, Mary, Thomas and Jean) who to date have produced 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. To advance Bill’s career as a self-taught metallurgist and manager they moved to Kokomo, Indiana in 1954. Then to Utica, NY in 1961, Philadelphia, PA in 1966. Finally, in 1968 moving to Gastonia, NC where Bill started his own investment casting business (Harcast Carolina, Inc.) Bill passed away in 1970. Jean was left to raise the two youngest (Tom and Jean) by herself and never remarried. A strong, independent, caring person and amazing mother, she rose to the challenge. She stayed in Gastonia working various jobs, including manager of Meals on Wheels and teaching cooking classes at Gaston Community College. In 1995 she moved to The Villages, Florida to enjoy the retired life, warm weather and be near her daughter Jean. She loved everything sweet: ice cream, cookies, pies and cakes. Maybe that was why she was so sweet. She loved picking wild fruit to make jam and pies. She made wonderful fruit cake and Slovenian potica. She loved music, dabbled with the autoharp and journeyed to Czechoslovakia with a choral group from The Villages. She loved being in the garden. Everyone who visited came away with at least a cutting or potted plant to take home. She was always up to the challenge of the next great adventure: hiking in Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Redwood, touring other National Parks and other sites throughout the US with her children and friends. She lived her life always trying to make the world a better place and everyone around her happy. Everywhere she went she was loved by all. There will be a Celebration of Life April 2, 2022 in Lady Lake.