Richard Lee Ried passed away Sunday February 6, 2022 at 77 years old. Richard is survived by wife Carol, sons Robert Ried and Ronald Ried (Becky), siblings W. Allen Ried (Carol), Robert “Butch” Ried (Pat) and John Ried, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Pauline Ried, Sister Helen Schall and Brother William “Bill” Ried.