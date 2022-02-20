She is still at it

To the Editor:

Just read another long-winded Trump-bashing from the Obama Cheerleader, Marsha Shearer.

First and foremost one must consider the “Woke” mentality of so many on the left, the 1619 project which attempts to frame slavery as the basis for forming of America ,not Independence Day as we are taught was 1776. The “Wokes” contend it was in 1619 when a slave ship landed in the British colony of Virginia loaded with 20 African slaves that were sold to the colonists hence the 1619 Project.

Now the “Wokes” offer their versions of our history as they view it through their distorted lenses. By attempting to rewrite history, we are faced so many years later with our current situation. Primarily that their views are what should be taught to our children and not what the history books define as the what actually took place. The “Wokes” attempt to create their views are manifested in the current lefts view of where this country is headed.

Personally I have read Marsha’s rantings for years back in the day when she wrote to The Daily Sun and even now years later she is still bashing conservatives. Back in Barrack’s day in her view he was the messiah, however most Americans disagreed, (unknown how he was elected twice) when his Obama care author publicly admitted Obama care needed the ignorance of the American people for it to pass. The horrendous national debt he amassed during his presidency both under the guidelines of Author Saul Alinsky of “Rules for Radicals” of moves that can control a population to foster change in society . This diatribe was published in 1971 and is attempted to be followed by the left 52 years later.

And now the pathetic leadership we are saddled with is a result of Democratic controlled states and major cities altering voting procedures and unconstitutional states Supreme Courts violating the laws allowing uncontrolled voting. Voting fraud was to an unknown degree present but cannot be determined if elections were impacted as voter rolls in so many states are so out of date . The bottom line is finally the fact that a true American was elected even though the “FIX” was in for Hillary. Donald Trump proved what this country is capable of accomplishing for her people and world ranking when the “Woke” are put back to sleep.

Biden’s approval keeps sinking last reported at 37 percent approval , with everything Biden has touched is a reversal of President Trump’s policies, who are the stalwart believers still in this pathetic 37 percent still being ”Woke.”

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont