The Villages’ largest bicycle club says it’s complying with new law about riders and stop signs

The Villages’ largest bicycle club says it’s complying with a new law about riders and stop signs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure into law last year which allows groups of 10 bicyclists, after stopping, to proceed through a stop sign together.

“When stopping at a stop sign, persons riding bicycles in groups, after coming to a full stop and obeying all traffic laws, may proceed through the stop sign in a group of 10 or fewer at a time. Motor vehicle operators must allow one such group to travel through the intersection before moving forward,” the law states.

The Sumter Landing Bicycle Club took on the issue in its Sunday newsletter, Roundabout The Villages.

The club sought out the legal expertise of Jim Dodson, a lawyer and cyclist.

“My view is the statute is clear, all 10 riders must stop and obey the traffic regulation for the intersection, then all 10 may proceed. The legislature has shown no indication it will allow ‘roll through’ at stop signs. . . . Otherwise, clubs could send a scout ahead to stop and the nine remaining riders could breeze through without stopping. I have every confidence such riding is not protected by the statute,” Dodson said in an interview with the Roundabout.

The Sumter Landing Bicycle Club hosts several group rides per week, offering a variety of distances and skill levels. Learn more about the club at https://www.slbikeclub.org/