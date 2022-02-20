76.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 20, 2022
type here...

Villager sentenced in criminal case stemming from wife’s fall from golf cart

By Meta Minton
John Charles Gardner
John Charles Gardner

A Villager has been sentenced in a criminal case stemming from injuries suffered by his wife in a fall from a golf cart.

John Charles Gardner, 66, who lives in the Hickory Grove Villas in the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Gardner was driving a Yamaha golf cart at about 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at Bailey Trail and Sunset Ridge Drive when his wife “fell from his golf cart while it was in motion,” according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She hit a curb when she fell from the golf cart. She was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Her husband was “showing signs of possible impairment,” the report said. He admitted he had been “drinking at dinner” and two containers were found in the center console of the golf cart, “both of which contained a liquid” which had an “odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the trooper noted in the report.

Gardner “performed poorly” in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .098 and .100 blood alcohol content.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Why are residents being denied access to audio hookups at recreation centers?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager asks why residents are being denied access to audio hookup at recreation centers.

Thank you for taking great care of the crepe myrtle trees

A Village of Fernandina resident is grateful for the care of the crepe myrtle trees in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Snowbird traffic a real problem for neighborhood in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista West resident is pleading for a traffic light to help the neighborhood cope with snowbird traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Let’s pay tribute to Roberto Clemente

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is encouraging The Villages to pay tribute to baseball legend Roberto Clemente.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos