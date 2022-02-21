Bingo at Savannah Center to help Operation Shoebox

A bingo event at the Savannah Center on Sunday, Feb. 27, will benefit Operation Shoebox.

Doors for Super Bingo Sunday open at 11 a.m. and the games start at noon. Admission is $10 and buys a book of 20 games. Payout is $100 per game. Additional books are $10 each. There will be three jackpot games: Junior ($200), Senior ($400), and Patriot ($300, $600 and $1,000).

Door prizes, food and beverages will be available. For tickets, call Camille Gieck at (352) 259-0462 or stop by the Lake Miona Recreation Center between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.