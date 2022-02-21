78.5 F
The Villages
Monday, February 21, 2022
Marsha’s left-wing socialist ideology

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The “World According to Martha Shearer” was on display in your recent article presented in this forum. It basically followed the format of her President Trump “ derangement syndrome “ book of which she is so proud. She bashed the former President, his supporters, and other groups she doesn’t like and or agree with. Her extremely lengthy diatribe masquerades as a serious, principled treatise, when in fact it’s nothing more than a far left wing propaganda piece straight out of the AOC and her ilk’s talking points.
Let’s take a look at some of her ideology as submitted to the editor.
1: she referred to the January 6 event as “a seditious insurrection” which is hyperbole in its highest form. That day, thousands of peaceful protesters gathered in D.C. Only a few hundred hotheads trespassed and entered the capital illegally. They were not there, and it has never been proven, to overthrow the United States government. An insurrection is an attempt to overthrow a government. Marsha, you hurt your credibility with this kind of hyperbole. Oh and by the way the life lost was a female air force veteran who was shot in the head by a capital policeman. Kevin Gleason died of a heart attack on the street. Roseann Boyland was crushed by the crowd. Benjamin Philips died of a stroke. The officer the left wing media reported that died as result of mob attack was proven wrong and that he died of natural causes. All of the deaths were people on the protest. Get that right Marsha.
2: She talks about “ totalitarian rule” and tries to blame republicans when there are no republicans in power in congress or the executive branch. The only totalitarianism is being affected by President Biden and Nancy Pelosi. They don’t answer questions from reporters not of their choice and they ram through legislation without working compromise with republicans. Get that right Marsha.
3: She talks glowingly of the “1619 Project “ and slams Republican lawmakers for banning it in Arkansas. She refers to a Pulitzer Prize winning author as a well researched epistle of truth, when in fact her work has been debunked as made up propaganda. How about those Pulitzer Prize winning journalists that won by reporting on President Trump and RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA… only to find out those charges were all funded and made up by Hillary Clinton. The 1619 theory is that our nation was founded on slavery. All that has been debunked so get that right Marsha.
4: She compared our Florida legislature to Nazi propagandist Goebbels because they don’t want our children exposed to left wing lies and made to feel that their whiteness is bad. That’s what Martha and her left wing ilk believe should be taught in our schools. We will not allow that to happen Marsha, so get that right.
5: Marsha laments about “67 million … privately owned guns” as if that’s a bad thing. She feels those guns will be used in a violent insurrection. I don’t know how she sleeps at night with these thoughts. There is absolutely no evidence that republicans want to overthrow the government with their private guns used for defense or sport. Get that right, Marsha.
6: Marsha we know you are passionate about your left wing, socialist ideology. We respect your passion but most Americans like our current system, not that of Karl Marx.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

