Monday, February 21, 2022
Woman nabbed after fleeing with items stolen from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

By Meta Minton
Kimberly Marie Taylor
A woman was nabbed after fleeing with items allegedly stolen from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Kimberly Marie Taylor, 35, of Ocklawaha, was pulled over at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at U.S. 301 and County Road 202 after leaving the store with the stolen merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had been summoned to the store about an hour earlier to investigate a report of a shopper who left with $104.96 worth of merchandise for which she had not paid, the report said.

When deputies caught up with Taylor, she admitted she had not paid for the items.

She was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond

