A pancake breakfast this Friday at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen is offering all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage for a donation of $5.

The event benefits Seeds of Hope, a fundraising committee for the Wildwood Food Pantry and Wildwood Soup Kitchen. It will run from 8 to 11 a.m. at the soup kitchen, located st the First Presbyterian Church at 203 Barwick St. in Wildwood.