Spruce Creeker arrested after battle with wife over GPS directions at Brownwood hotel

A resident of Del Webb Spruce Creek was arrested after a battle with his wife over GPS directions at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

Guests were leaving the hotel Saturday afternoon when they heard a woman in the parking lot yelling, “Help! Help! Help! He’s hitting me,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The guests approached 81-year-old Jeremiah Silano and ordered him to stop hitting the woman. One of the guests called 911. She fell to the asphalt and landed on her hands and struck her elbow. He forced her into the car and they drove away. Police pulled over the vehicle at the nearby George Nahas Chevrolet dealership.

The woman was crying when police approached the vehicle.

The woman, who is over the age of 65 and married to Silano, said an argument broke out because Silano “was upset and yelling at her because she could not correctly operate the phone’s GPS application,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Silano was arrested on a felony charge of battery of a person over the age of 65. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.