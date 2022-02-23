Battle over little white cross in The Villages rages on after nearly three years

A battle over a little white cross on display at a home in The Villages is raging on after nearly three years.

Village of Tamarind Grove resident Wayne Anderson in March 2019 first stood up to the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors. He was the target of an anonymous complaint.

As the legal battle continues, a hearing in the case has been set for 10 a.m. June 14.

Anderson has vehemently refused to remove the little white cross which is considered a lawn ornament and therefore a violation of deed compliance rules. Wayne and Bonnie Anderson are facing thousands of dollars in fines because of their stance. Their case could have ramifications for the thousands of homeowners in The Villages with little white crosses on display. Those crosses remain in place because there have been no complaints.

The Andersons, who are members of St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, saw a message in a Knights of Columbus brochure calling for a “small cross in millions of front yards” across the country. It inspired them to put the cross in their yard.

The Andersons have received support from Villagers for Trump.