Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Floridians should oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election police

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Following the last election, our governor stated Florida had the most valid election results in the nation. Now, the governor wants to start the “election police” for no valid reason except to enhance his war chest for re-election.
So many of the world’s countries are autocracies and we are fortunate to have a democratic system. gerrymandering, limiting voter access which borders on Jim Crow policies, and new restrictions to mail in voting all serve to move us closer to a system like Russia.
As a citizen of this state, I am concerned that elected officials and the general public will have little time to review and comment on this bill. I urge you, for the sake of democracy, to oppose this bill which will increase taxpayer expense and restrict voting rights.

Barbara Bonaparte
Resident of Florida

 

