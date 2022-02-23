Last week, I joined Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) in introducing the Bans IRS Biometrics Act, legislation which would stop the IRS from collecting, using, or storing any type of biometric data. The Bans IRS Biometrics Act defines the term “biometric information” as information regarding any measurable physical characteristic or personal behavioral trait used to recognize the identity, or verify the claimed identity or location, of an individual – including facial images, fingerprints, and iris scans.

Safeguarding Americans’ privacy and personal data is one of my priorities and I have also adamantly opposed financial surveillance suggested by the Biden Administration.

While we must protect against fraud and improve use of technology, given the IRS’ reputation of targeting conservatives and leaking personal information, their proposal to collect biometric information was very troubling. I expressed these concerns to Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady as soon as they were made public. Committee staff then engaged with IRS and the third-party contractor to make our position known and I am glad the IRS has heeded our warnings and backed away from their proposal.

This legislation will ensure they can’t try again in the future.

I remain committed to holding the IRS accountable and protecting American taxpayers.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.