Band of Brothers of The Villages presents colors at Ocala polo match

Members of the Band of Brothers organization in the Villages were honored to present the colors during the national anthem at the opening ceremonies for the Ocala Polo Club at the club’s second annual Horses and Heroes Day on Sunday, Feb. 20.

It was a fabulous day of polo to honor veterans both on and off the field. A raffle was held to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, which helps heroes overcome the many challenges they face transitioning to civilian life.

Band of Brothers is a group of brothers and sisters who have served our country with duty, honor, valor, and courage. The group meets at City Fire in Sumter Landing every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Ocala Polo Club, a Team Resolute Club, plays at the Florida Horse Park and Tamarian Farms in Ocala.