83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 24, 2022
type here...

Band of Brothers of The Villages presents colors at Ocala polo match

By Staff Report

Members of the Band of Brothers organization in the Villages were honored to present the colors during the national anthem at the opening ceremonies for the Ocala Polo Club at the club’s second annual Horses and Heroes Day on Sunday, Feb. 20.

BoB at Ocala 3757
Members of the Band of Brothers organization in the Villages were honored to present the colors during the national anthem at the opening ceremonies for the Ocala Polo Club at the club’s second annual Horses and Heroes Day on Sunday, Feb. 20.

It was a fabulous day of polo to honor veterans both on and off the field. A raffle was held to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, which helps heroes overcome the many challenges they face transitioning to civilian life.

Band of Brothers is a group of brothers and sisters who have served our country with duty, honor, valor, and courage. The group meets at City Fire in Sumter Landing every Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Ocala Polo Club, a Team Resolute Club, plays at the Florida Horse Park and Tamarian Farms in Ocala.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Northern Turnpike Extension could decimate parts of Sumter County

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the damage that could be done if the Northern Turnpike Extension is approved.

Safe seating at Savannah Center?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about the safety of seating at Savannah Center.

Floridians should oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election police

In a Letter to the Editor, a Floridian encourages her fellow citizens to to oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis' bill which will increase taxpayer expense and restrict voting rights.

Village of Polo Ridge resident grateful for her neighbor

A Village of Polo Ridge resident is grateful for her neighbor. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It’s not about Trump!

In a Letter to the Editor, a faithful Villages-News.com reader contends that his belief is that President Trump rose at a time in history when America needed his presence. But does the country still need him?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos