Pumps beginning to run dry at gas stations in The Villages

The ripple effects of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine are beginning to be felt here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The pumps ran dry Thursday afternoon at two Circle K service stations at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

While the price of oil cracked $100 per barrel, President Joseph Biden held a news conference and promised to try to limit the price Americans will pay at the pump.

“I know this is hard and Americans are already hurting. I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump,” Biden said.

