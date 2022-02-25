Florida Chamber applauds governor’s efforts to protect healthcare providers from frivolous lawsuits

Florida’s business community is commending Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of legislation this week to protect healthcare providers from frivolous lawsuits.

This bill, sponsored by state Sen. Danny Burgess and state Rep. Colleen Burton extends the COVID-19 liability protections for healthcare providers until June 2023.

“Passage of common sense COVID-19 lability protections for Florida’s job creators has been a top priority for the Florida Chamber since day one of the global pandemic,” said Florida Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Wilson. “The Florida Chamber thanks Gov. DeSantis, President Simpson and Speaker Sprowls for their leadership in protecting Florida’s job creators and for extending relief against frivolous lawsuits to our healthcare heroes as they continue working to keep Floridians safe.”

The health care community, including hospitals, nursing homes, doctors, and nurses, have been on the front lines fighting this ongoing pandemic and deserve our continued support.

Last year, the Florida Legislature passed Chamber-backed legislation providing necessary COVID-19 liability protections for businesses and health care providers with overwhelming support. The protections afforded to health care facilities and providers were set to sunset at the end of March 2022 without further action.