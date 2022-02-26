85.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 26, 2022
type here...

Catfish Escaping Cormorant At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

By Staff Report

This catfish managed to free itself from a cormorant looking for a meal at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo!

Catfish Escaping Cormorant At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
Catfish Escaping Cormorant At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages to end police presence at Spanish Springs

A Village of Woodbury resident objects to The Villages’ effort to defund the police at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I support the little white crosses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney woman expresses her support for little white crosses on display in The Villages.

Let’s just call it Biden Gas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident says you can thank President Biden when gasoline hits $5 per gallon. Or more.

Putin is a little man with ‘Little Man Syndrome’

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Vladimir Putin is a little man with “Little Man Syndrome.”

Texas claims I am a child abuser

A Village of Virginia Trace resident fears he is guilty of a crime in the eyes of the GOP and Texas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos