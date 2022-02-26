83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 26, 2022
type here...

Let’s just call it Biden Gas

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When you visit the gas pump to fill your SUV with $5 plus gas per gallon, and going up rapidly from there; call it Biden Gas!
During these tragic times with Russian imperialism in action, and the fact that the United States imports millions of gallons of oil from Russia; added to the fact that the cost of crude oil is over $100 a barrel on the world market (it was $40 a barrel under President Trump) and that price is projected to go up to possibly as high as $200 a barrel (translates to over $10 a gallon or higher) during the Russian invasion and the aftermath, we will be affected in a profound way. It doesn’t have to be this way.
When President Biden took office, one of his first executive order was to shut down the Keystone Pipeline. We, for the first time had achieved energy independence and became a net exporter of oil. We were no longer subject to the supply and pricing whims of the Middle East or, yes, Russia. But President Biden changed all that by stopping fracking and putting federal limits on exploration and production of fossil fuels. We soon became energy dependent on our adversaries and enemies.
So, we have President Biden to thank when the long lines waiting to fuel our vehicles with mind numbing prices per gallon cone to the gas station near you. Call it Biden Gas.
Energy costs directly affect inflation as well and it will drive interest rates into the double digits. You can thank President Biden for the inflationary spiral as well.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Let’s just call it Biden Gas

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident says you can thank President Biden when gasoline hits $5 per gallon. Or more.

Putin is a little man with ‘Little Man Syndrome’

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends Vladimir Putin is a little man with “Little Man Syndrome.”

Texas claims I am a child abuser

A Village of Virginia Trace resident fears he is guilty of a crime in the eyes of the GOP and Texas. Read his Letter to the Editor.

PGA should give Trump and his golf courses a break

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of the PGA and its treatment of former President Trump and his golf courses.

You don’t have to have a cross in your yard to be a good Christian

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in on the little white cross controversy.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos