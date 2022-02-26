Webster introduces bill to close loophole in National Firearms Act

Congressman Daniel Webster has introduced a bill to close a loophole in the National Firearms Act.

The Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives has joined U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas in introducing the No Backdoor Gun Control Act. This legislation would remove “Any Other Weapon” (AOW) from the definition of a firearm under the National Firearms Act (NFA), ensuring that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) could not use the AOW section to violate Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Webster said this is especially important should legislation that removes short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns from the NFA be enacted. He said closing this loophole is an important step forward in “reining in” the ATF.

“The right to safe and responsible firearms ownership is part of America’s Constitution and continues to contribute to individual and public safety,” said Webster. “I will not stand by and allow the ATF and DOJ to attack our Constitutional rights and target law-abiding citizens.”

The No Backdoor Gun Control Act: