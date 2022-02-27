83.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Oxford Oaks woman wants to go back home after second attack on husband

By Meta Minton
Rebecca Jean Cannon
Rebecca Jean Cannon

An Oxford Oaks woman wants to go back home after her second arrest after alleged attacks on her husband.

Rebecca Jean Cannon, 41, was arrested Feb. 12 on a charge of battery after she fled in a Cadillac SUV from her home. She remains free on $2,000 bond. As part of her release, she is forbidden from having contact with her husband and cannot return to her home on Dzuro Drive.

Her attorney has filed a motion to modify the conditions of her release. She wants to be able to return home and have “non-hostile contact” with her husband. Cannon’s attorney has reached out to her husband who has agreed to his wife’s return.

In December, Cannon escaped prosecution on a charge of domestic battery in an alleged attack on her husband after discovering a suspicious conversation on her husband’s phone. The case was dismissed due to “victim/witness issues.” She had no previous criminal history.

