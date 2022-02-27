82 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 27, 2022
There is some information that should not be published

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Each day I read Villages-News.com and am annoyed by the inclusion of when subject residents purchased their homes as well as the purchase price. This goes beyond news and, in my opinion, borders on invasion of privacy.
I just read an article this morning about another typical frivolous arrest which included the subject’s weight! What does this have to do with presenting a “news” story?
It seems to me that this manner of reporting lacks discretion and decency and is disguised as legitimate journalism.

Syd Tenenbaum
Village of St. James

 

