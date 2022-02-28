Woman jailed after attempting to use vehicle as weapon against Wildwood police

A woman was jailed after attempting to use a vehicle as a weapon against Wildwood police officers.

An officer spotted 20-year-old Manijae’Trequan Everett of Wildwood behind the wheel of a vehicle Thursday afternoon at Kamal’s Mini Mart, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The officer was aware that Everett does not have a valid’s driver’s license.

The vehicle drove away and when the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 300 block of Jackson Street, Everett bolted from the vehicle and fled on foot. The officer discharged a Phazzer, a taser alternative, and successfully “neutralized” Everett.

Shardana Shantel Rose, 31, of Wildwood, drove her black Kia Forte into the area which was considered a crime scene, the report said. She was given numerous “verbal commands” to remove herself and her vehicle from the crime scene. However, she put the vehicle into drive and nearly hit an officer. She proceeded to put the vehicle into reverse and nearly hit a second officer.

She was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Everett was found to be in possession of 122 grams of marijuana and $610 in cash. He was arrested on charges of felony possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $8,000 bond.