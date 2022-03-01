A white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith

To the Editor:
The white cross should not be considered a lawn ornament. It represents as a expression and symbol of one’s Christian faith. It is not intended to disrespect anyone or ignore the landscape rules.
Fred Carr
Village of Sabal Chase
