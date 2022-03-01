71.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
A white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The white cross should not be considered a lawn ornament. It represents as a expression and symbol of one’s Christian faith. It is not intended to disrespect anyone or ignore the landscape rules.

Fred Carr
Village of Sabal Chase

 

