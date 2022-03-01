Acclaimed University of Wisconsin troupe coming to The Villages

The University of Wisconsin’s premier Broadway-caliber touring production will perform in The Villages this month.

The Wisconsin Singers are bringing their spectacular show, “Come Alive!” to La Hacienda Recreation Center for performances March 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m.

“Come Alive!” features stunning choreography, big band sound and Badger spirit performed by UW’s most talented students. The show celebrates the thrill of live music from the past five decades of American Pop Music in a 90-minute revue.

Covering more than 40 songs in this exciting and fast-paced show, Wisconsin Singers highlight some of the music industry’s greatest artists ranging from Elvis Presley and the Four Seasons to Lady Gaga and Elton John. The singers will win your heart with award-winning Broadway showstoppers from musicals such as Kiss Me Kate, Pippin, and Chicago.

Kids of all ages will delight in their favorite songs from Frozen, Peter Pan, and some ever-popular superhero cartoons. Badger fans will bring the house down as they sing along to Fifth Quarter classics like “On Wisconsin,” “Varsity,” and, of course, “Jump Around.”

To cap off this unforgettable production, the celebrated Wisconsin Singers’ band showcases its special blend of jazz, funk, and classic rock like never before. “Come Alive!” is guaranteed terrific entertainment for the whole family!

Featuring the top talent from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin Singers entertains more than 50,000 annually. Wisconsin Singers students come from a variety of majors across campus, all of whom have a passion for excellence, either onstage as a performer or working behind the scenes in backstage or entertainment management internships.

Recognized as the very first collegiate pop music ensemble that features song, dance, and live instrumentals, Wisconsin Singers has been touring the country since 1967 with brand new shows each year, created to engage audience members of any age.

Tickets are available at $25 for adults and $20 for residents by visiting the Villages Box Office in-person or online at www.TheVillagesEntertainment.com.

For more information, visit www.wisconsingers.com.