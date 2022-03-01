Jane Kimberly Meyer of The Villages, Florida, died January 24, 2022 at the age of 92, one day short of her 93rd birthday. She was born January 25, 1929 in Worcester, Massachusetts to parents Dr. Arthur and Vera Kimberly, and welcomed by her older brother, Art, and sister, Harriet. An active and popular student, Jane excelled at high school and was accepted at Cornell University, where she met her future husband, Russell Norman Meyer. Russell was a student in the Civil Engineering department. She and Russ were also part of a circle of friends they called The Golden Group, friendships that lasted her entire life. After completing college, Jane and Russ were married in 1953. They spent some time in Missouri where Russ got a job in the railroad industry, then moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where Russ worked with Dravo Corporation. They raised a family in Pittsburgh, staying there until 2002, and then moved to The Villages, Florida. Russ passed away in December, 2015. Jane is survived by her daughter Linda (husband Ken Jordan), and sons David (wife Valerie) and Ken (wife Martha Pickerill), as well as granddaughters Heather Jordan, Jennifer Jordan and Alice Meyer, plus great-grandson Nicholas Wesner. Jane is predeceased by her grandson Kyle Meyer. Jane loved gardening, golfing, swimming, cooking, sailing and entertaining. She loved to travel and went on many memorable trips over the years. She was loved by her many friends and family, and will be greatly missed.