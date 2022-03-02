76.4 F
Thank God Trump is not in office

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Thank God Trump is not president or he would have assisted Putin in his invasion of Ukraine and he would have supported Putin’s lies about terrorism.
President Biden has worked with leaders of other countries and NATO as he should. That is why we have avoided World War III.
Anyone who agrees with what Putin is doing should be sent to Russia to live. We are so fortunate to live in a free country and should be trying to make it stronger to preserve that freedom. We live in a country in which you can voice your choice for candidates and, unfortunately, you can lie and demean others without facts.
President Biden has restored much of the respect for America from countries around the world that had turned us off based on actions of the previous administration.
The insurrection of January 6 is a black mark that will take years to overcome, if it ever is.
We must look with pride and admiration to Ukraine as they fight to retain their freedom. We must learn to disagree with facts, not lies. Respect, not hate. In showing our love for our country, let’s remember Ukraine’s battle and not destroy our freedom through hate, greed and untruths.

Carolyn Forrest
Village of Bonnybrook

 

