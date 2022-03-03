81.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Rep. Brett Hage represents his boss and not the citizens

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am appalled every time I read about this bought-off state representative of ours.
How can it be that Rep. Brett Hage can bring up a bill that has the most direct monetary effect for his employer? He should be ashamed of himself. If this is not the utmost of conflict of interests what would be? I can only hope his head will be held in disgrace for representing his employer and not the citizens of his district.
How is it possible for him to have even been involved in this bill? This to me is true conflict of interest, worth hundreds of thousands a year for him personally and for the taxpayer another tax hike in the future.

Dick Miller
Village of Collier

 

