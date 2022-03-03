82.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Residents encouraged to enroll in Sumter Sheriff’s Citizens Academy

By Staff Report

Seats are still available for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizens Academy Class, a free 8-week educational course about the operations of the sheriff’s office. Classes will be held 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, starting March 9, at Ezell Regional Recreation Center, 769 Marilee Place.

Sheriff Bill Farmer addresses the Citizens Academy graduates in 2014.

Citizens will have the opportunity to learn what the Sheriff’s Office is doing for the citizens of Sumter County.  Each class will focus on a different division of the Sheriff’s Office with speakers from that division.

To enroll or receive more information about, call Theresa Cooper at the Villages Sheriff’s Annex Office at (352) 689-4604.

Here are the speakers and topics for each class:

  • March 9 – Honor Guard presenting the colors / Sheriff Farmer, Chief Chris Haworth & Maj. Pat Breeden, Lt. Robert Siemer / Villages District Supervisor.
  • March 16 – Capt. Zeke Shaw, Lt. Michael Cassidy / Patrol Operations / Zones & Professional Standards & Accreditation / Inspector James Aguiar.
  • March 23 – Capt. Jon Galvin & Lt. Tom Ford / Criminal Investigations, Criminal Intelligence & Sgt. Joel Mullins, Forensics, Evidence & Fingerprinting.
  • March 30 – Capt. Jon Galvin & Sharon Howard / Victims Advocate & Capt. Darrin Segrest, Caren Holloway / Communication Center (911 call center) & Mobile Command Unit.
  • April 6 – Lt. Wynn / School Protection Deputies & Lt. Mike Ross / Dive Team & Water Patrol.
  • April 13 – Maj. Reace Thompson, Capt. Jason Reid, Capt. Page Lochrie / Jail & Sgt. Dave Clark K-9 with a K-9 and deputy.
  • April 20 – Mr. Dennis Kellenberger / Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches & Capt. Darrin Segrest community outreach / Beth Hunt, Theresa Cooper.
  • April 27 Lt. Lucas Brown / Vice & Lt. Robert Capps, Lt. Kevin Davenport / SWAT.
  • May 4 – Sgt. Dave Clark / Active Shooter Presentation & Lt. Michael Cassidy / Drone program.
  • May 11 – Maj. Reace Thompson, Lt. Dylan Galbreath / Courthouse Security, & Hon. Paul l. Militello, Sumter County judge, and graduation.

