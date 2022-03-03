81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 3, 2022
type here...

Serious crime goes unreported in Village of Charlotte and at Eisenhower Recreation Center

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why is it that serious crime is not reported so residents can be aware and take precautions?
In the Village of Charlotte a front door was kicked in and many valuables were lost. Also in Charlotte homeowners took their dog for a walk leaving their garage door open. They returned to a golf cart gone and valuables missing. These were recent events.
In the past day or two, an employee of the Eisenhower Recreation Center was opening early and was meet by two armed robbers.
What is going on?

Terry Gramlich
Village of Collier

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Serious crime goes unreported in Village of Charlotte and at Eisenhower Recreation Center

A Village of Collier resident contends that serious crime in the Village of Charlotte and the Eisenhower Recreation Center is going unreported.

I support Ukraine and vaccines

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, encourages Villagers for Trump to stand up for Ukraine and drop their opposition to vaccinations.

Thank God Trump is not in office

A Village of Bonnybrook resident is thankful Trump is not in the White House. She fears he would have assisted Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.

Thank you from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036

The members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 are grateful for the support they receive here in The Villages.

Is a drop off considered Bad Parking?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if a drop off should be considered Bad Parking here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos