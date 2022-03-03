Serious crime goes unreported in Village of Charlotte and at Eisenhower Recreation Center

To the Editor:

Why is it that serious crime is not reported so residents can be aware and take precautions?

In the Village of Charlotte a front door was kicked in and many valuables were lost. Also in Charlotte homeowners took their dog for a walk leaving their garage door open. They returned to a golf cart gone and valuables missing. These were recent events.

In the past day or two, an employee of the Eisenhower Recreation Center was opening early and was meet by two armed robbers.

What is going on?

Terry Gramlich

Village of Collier