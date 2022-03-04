56.5 F
The Villages
Friday, March 4, 2022
By Staff Report
Wilma Jane Helmuth, 81, of Marion, PA, passed away on February 26, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Jane was born in Chambersburg to John (J.R.) and Kathryn Rotz on August 1, 1940. She went to Chambersburg High School. She married Donald Helmuth on September 22, 1956. She was a homemaker and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Heidelberg Church of Marion and active in Sunday School, Bible study and other church activities. Jane enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and watching the Young and the Restless. In addition to her parents, Jane is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Donald Helmuth and her sister, Diane Schaffer. Jane is survived by three children, Craig Helmuth (wife Amy), of Camp Hill, PA, Bradley Helmuth of Marion, PA, and Tonya Craven (husband Mark) of Smyrna, DE; brother Paul McClure (wife Pat) and brother-in-law Daryl Schaffer (wife Linda); five grandchildren, Courtney Helmuth, Sam Helmuth, Amber Hartung (husband Travis), Ashley Helmuth and Caleb Cannon; three great-grandchildren Kamdyn and Koby Hartung and Charlotte Cannon.

A memorial service will be held on May 21, 2022 with visitation at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM at Heidelberg Church of Marion with Pastor David Riley officiating.

Memorials may be given to Heidelberg Church of Marion, 166 Colorado Street, P.O. Box 381, Marion, PA 17235.

