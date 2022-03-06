Author to discuss American presidents who served as military officers

The Villages Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will welcome Dr. Lee McDowell to speak at the 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12 meeting at the Captiva Recreation Center.

McDowell is an author and professor emeritus at the University of Florida. He was born on a livestock farm in New York, received two college degrees at the University of Georgia and a PhD at Washington State University. McDowell is a “fellow” of two International Societies and has won many awards in teaching and research. From one society he won the highest award available for research, the Morrison Award.

McDowell has written 11 books – most on nutrition. His most recent books are on U.S. Presidents: “The Presidents, Humor, Events and Morality (2018)” and “Presidents as Military Officers (2021)”. The current book contains military action as well as humor. He has given many lectures on nutrition and history on every continent except Antarctica. The McDowells have a great interest and appreciation of American history. Both the author and his wife (Lorraine) are direct descendants of Mayflower passengers in 1620. Dr. and Mrs. McDowell now live in Archer.

This Saturday, McDowell will be speaking to SAR about our U.S. presidents as military officers. Thirty-one of our 46 presidents served in the military as officers. The talk will describe military activity prior to the presidency, as well as Commander-in Chief decisions of each president. Important war battles are described. The talk will include humor associated with those presidents. Visitors are welcome to attend