Sunday, March 6, 2022
By Robert Nyce
I went to the grocery store today instead of my wife. Although she has been telling me about the void on the shelves, it has a different impact when you see it yourself – thanks, Joe.

On the way home from the grocery I stopped for gas. I have an economic 4- cylinder car with a turbo for boost so it takes premium – $4.10/gallon – thanks, Joe.

When I got home and turned on the TV to watch golf I happened to catch a news report of the genocide in Ukraine and NATO’s lack of response to Putin’s aggression. But Joe just approved Putin’s Nord Stream Two gas line because he’s such a nice guy or Biden is afraid Russia will release all the facts about Hunter? My wife is Ukrainian – thanks, Joe.

I flipped the channel and saw a rare news report about the southern border with Mexico. You know it runs all the way from Texas to California but Kamala cannot find it. Anyway, the latest numbers report 2,000,000 undocumented aliens came across and instantly were given court appearance notices that serve as US passports to go anywhere in the USA without a mask and no shot required in the dark of night on a free flight to your neighborhood. Thanks Joe and Kamala.

I served my country during the Vietnam War in the Old Guard at Arlington, Virginia. We thought our leaders were stupid to send our service men and women to fight with their hands tied behind their back. But this undeniable, incompetent, lifelong politician sitting in the White House has set a totally new standard for stupidity. Is there anyone with even an ounce of common sense that does not see through the BS. Even Jimmy Carter is elated that sleepy Joe got elected. What I cannot understand is who are the 81,000,000 people that supposedly voted for him. No one admits it now – at least no one I know? My two cents.

Robert Nyce is a resident of the Village of El Cortez.

