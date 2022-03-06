Tickets available for performance of ‘Love Letters’ this Friday

Valentine’s Day may have passed, but love is still in the air. Those longing for a romantic getaway are invited to the play “Love Letters,” which will be performed at 2 p.m., Friday, March 11, at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists church. Tri-UU is located at SE 135th St. in Summerfield.

“Love Letters,” written by A.R. Gurney, has been a hit on and off Broadway for decades. The staging is simple: Two characters – Andrew Makepeace Ladd 3 and Melissa Garner – sit behind desks and read letters written to one another over the course of 50 years.

“‘Love Letters’ is a tender story about missed opportunities and the deep closeness of two lifelong friends,” says Erin Woodsome, Tri-UU Fun & Friendship Team Coordinator.

Only 60 tickets at $10 apiece will be available for in-person attendance; attendees will be required to wear face masks. The live presentation will be videotaped and made available afterward via Zoom for anyone unable to attend in person.

The one-name actors are Bernard and Rumi, who recently performed the play to rave reviews in The Villages.

Tickets may be ordered online at www.triuu.org/donate. Click on “Donate with PayPal,” enter $10 for each ticket you intend to purchase and indicate your payment method. Be sure to click on “Write a Note (Optional)” to indicate whether you plan to pick up your tickets the day of the performance or whether you want the link for the Zoom presentation. If you choose the Zoom option, you will need to leave your email address. No tickets will be available at the door.