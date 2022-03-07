64.8 F
The Villages
Monday, March 7, 2022
Harold Franklin Wilkinson Jr.

By Staff Report
Harold Franklin Wilkinson Jr.
Harold Franklin Wilkinson Jr.

Harold Franklin Wilkinson Jr., age 72, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022. He was born March 19, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Harold Sr. and Evelyn Wilkinson. Harold retired after 24 years of service with the South Bend Fire Department. He was a talented carpenter, car enthusiast and wonderful husband. He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Kay Horvath and Jack E Finch III. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 49 years, Candi; brother in laws, Charles Horvath and Jack Finch; nieces and nephews, Mark Horvath (Lisa), Bradley Horvath (Debbie) and Heather Chambers (Shawn), Dan Finch (Heather); numerous great nieces, nephews and extended family members, dear friends and feline companions, Jessie and Jasmine

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

