Monday, March 7, 2022
Man arrested on warrant after crashing into pole near The Quarters Apartments

By Meta Minton
Ferron Williams Jr
Ferron Williams Jr.

A man has been arrested on a warrant after crashing into a telephone pole near The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

Ferron Williams Jr., 28, of Citra, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement.

The warrant was obtained after Williams led a Lady Lake police officer on an early morning chase in January in which he crashed a white Chevrolet passenger car into the telephone pole near the apartment complex on Teague Trail. He was being pursued after fleeing a traffic stop for an inoperable headlight.

After crashing the car, Williams fled on foot, leaving behind a pair of sneakers, a cell phone and a .45-caliber pistol. A K-9 picked up on Williams’ scent from the sneakers. The dog led officers to an apartment at Building 7. However, no one would come to the door.

A search of the vehicle’s license plate turned up information that resulted in a warrant for Williams’ arrest. He has previous convictions for robbery with a deadly weapon in 2013, possession of cocaine in 2018 and fleeing and eluding in 2018.

