Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Baxley’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill on its way to Gov. DeSantis’ desk

By Meta Minton
Dennis Baxley

State Sen. Dennis Baxley’s legislation dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill won passage Tuesday afternoon in the state Senate.

The Lady Lake Republican’s measure, officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, is now headed to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis. All indications are that he will sign it.

The measure was approved 22-17 in the senate. It was previously approved in the House.

Baxley has defended the legislation, arguing that parents should have the ultimate authority when it comes to their children.

“Parents must be in charge,” Baxley said.

Opponents of the bill have called it “hateful,” including President Biden.

Stephen Gaskill, president of the LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, said the bill would “erase” LGBTQ+ children, educators, and families from schools.

It is abundantly clear from the debate that proponents of the bill — even the bill’s sponsor — were unclear on the specifics of the legislation. But while they were unconcerned about the impact on students, they were united in their goal of enacting this unnecessary and harmful bill. The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, our partner organizations, and our allies remain firm in continuing to fight for our LGBTQ+ youth. We urge Governor DeSantis to end the virtue signaling of his reelection campaign and veto this bill,” Gaskill said.

Should Gov. DeSantis sign this bill? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at this link: https://www.villages-news.com/submit-letters-editor/

