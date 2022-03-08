Mrs. Cassandra Lee Minner Razzano met her heavenly Father on Thursday, February 4, 2022. Although it was sudden, she passed away peacefully at her home; she was 79 years old. She was a resident of Leawood, Kansas, and formerly of The Villages, Florida, and Marion, Ohio. Sandy was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 16, 1942, to parents Jo Ellen Cochran Minner and Frank Edward Minner, both of whom preceded her in death. She grew up in Whitehall, a suburb of Columbus, with her younger sister Susie. After graduating from high school, her natural beauty, style, and grace led her to model for various companies including Lazarus for frequent fashion shows and numerous department store magazines. In 1972, she met Dr. Carr Dean Razzano, the love of her life. As fate would have it, Dean was the orthopedic surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic treating her mother with a total hip procedure. The two married on September 23, 1972. After moving around during her husband’s residency and service to the Navy, the family settled in Marion, Ohio in 1978. Sandy established “roots” for her family as they stayed here for the next two decades. She was a doting, at-home mother to her three girls and volunteered for everything from Girl Scout Troop Leader to high school chaperone. Occasionally, she assisted in Dean’s office by setting appointments and tending to patients. She also immersed herself in helping the local Marion community in bible study, Rotary, Twig, and Meals on Wheels. Sandy spent her life doing what she loved: cooking, reading, gardening, traveling, volunteering, and spending time with her beloved friends, family, and dogs. She had a magnetic personality, a radiant smile, a contagious laugh, and a gift to befriend anyone. Her positive and energetic nature will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her three daughters: Molly (Matt) Shufeldt of Columbus, Ohio; Carrie (Tony) McClain of Leawood, Kansas; and Suzanne (Jean Claude) Kharmouche of Leesburg, Virginia; and her dog Lacy. She also had six grandchildren whom she adored: Miles, Madelyn, Nicholas, Christopher, Gabrielle, and Emanuel. A private Celebration of Life will be held by immediate family in the summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider aiding the American Red Cross by donating blood at your local center during this national shortage.