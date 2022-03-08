Louise M. Jennings succumbed to Alzheimer’s Disease on February 27, 2022. She was born in New York City on February 11, 1935 to her parents Edward and Martha Long. She is survived by her husband of 63 years and son Brian. Louise is preceded in death by daughter Karen and sister Judy. Louise spent most of her working years doing secretarial work. She particularly enjoyed accounting. When the kids were young, Louise also worked as a part time cocktail waitress. She was a very intelligent person, fair, honest and a great cook. Louise enjoyed music, dancing, bocce, darts and probably best of all, cruising. In her younger years she was a dance roller skater, earning quite a few awards. In 1963, we moved from the Bronx, New York to Long Island, where we remained until 1977, when we moved south and became Floridians. She was a jewel, one of a kind. All who knew her liked and loved her. An irreplaceable lady.