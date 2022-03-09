70.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
By Staff Report
Sharon Smith Bourdreau of The Villages, FL, passed away on February 21, 2022, with her loving sons by her side. She was born in Rochester, NY. She is survived by her children, Scott (Kara) of West Chester, PA, Michael of Schwenksville, PA; and six grandchildren, Tyler, Emily, Dylan, Gabrielle, Natalie and Daniel. She is also survived by sister Peggy (Stanley); her brothers Thomas (Debra), Garry (Colleen), and Stephen (Mary Pat). She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis; her parents Emma and Melvin Smith; and brothers Albert and Jeffrey. Sharon was a graduate of Slippery Rock University and worked as an elementary school teacher in Penn Hills, PA. She also worked in the insurance industry. Dennis and Sharon moved to The Villages in 2004. Sharon enjoyed many activities such as golf, card groups, social clubs, dancing, and rooting for her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. She was endlessly devoted to her family, faith, and creating positive relationships with all those who touched her life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E. County Road 462, Wildwood, FL 34785, on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Following the service, a private interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

