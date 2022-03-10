Lake Sumter Apartment Homes man arrested with cocaine after traffic stop

A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes man was arrested with cocaine after a traffic stop for speeding.

Aaron Barry Copeland, 38, who lives in the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was driving a sport utility vehicle at 8 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 25 in the area of Fennell Boulevard when he was caught on radar traveling at 52 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the RaceTrac gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The New Jersey native was found to be in possession of a cigar wrapper that contained less than one gram of cocaine. He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.