Residents reminded to spring ahead and move clocks forward this weekend

Daylight Savings Time returns this Sunday at 2 a.m., which means moving the clocks forward one hour. When changing clocks before going to bed Saturday night, it is also a great time to change out the batteries on your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. Changing batteries can be a life and death issue.

The U.S. Fire Administration says three out five home fire deaths result in properties without working smoke alarms. Nearly 40 percent of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

“Smoke alarms provide occupants of a house fire a tremendous advantage to survivability. Ensuring that smoke/carbon monoxide alarms are present, testing them monthly, and replacing alarms that are more than 10 years old are important measures residents can take to ensure the best possible outcome during a fire,” said Rob Hanson, Fire Chief, Sumter County Fire and EMS.

“The transition of daylight savings time in the spring and fall are traditionally when we advocate the replacement of batteries,” Hanson added. “However, most newer alarms are manufactured with a 10-year battery. Since the U.S. Fire Administration recommends replacement of alarms every 10 years, daylight savings time now also becomes a prime opportunity to check the manufacture date and replace aging devices, if necessary.”

While changing smoke alarm batteries, do not forget to change carbon monoxide detector batteries, too. Carbon monoxide (CO) is known as the silent killer because it is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that is poisonous to humans and pets. You cannot tell there is a problem without a detection device. CO leaks most often come from gas-using appliances such as furnaces, stoves, hot water heaters, dryers and vents in a drying machine, and fireplace. It also can come from a car running in a garage. It is suggested that you replace CO detectors every five to seven years. Five beeps every minute indicates the detector is at the end of its life cycle. The Consumer Products Safety Commission reports that CO poisoning kills around 200 people a year, with 5,000 injured a year.