Friday, March 11, 2022
By Staff Report
Theresa Marie Rougeux passed away on March 2, 2022. She is survived by her four sons Brian, Kevin, Mark, and Lawrence, daughter-in-law Cheryl, and two grandchildren Nicholas and Emma. Born to Valentine and Rosetta Singler in Medford, Oregon on August 19, 1926, she would move with her family to South Bend, IN where she grew up. She met and married her husband Lawrence J. Rougeux, who was studying to become a dentist at Notre Dame University. Eventually, she would move to Clearfield, PA where Lawrence practiced dentistry and she raised their four children as a stay-at-home mom. While in Clearfield, Theresa was active in volunteerism at the local hospital where she most definitely brought a smile to the faces of many patients. She also studied painting and became quite accomplished in many forms of mediums including oils, pastels, watercolor, and dabbled in chalk and charcoal. Theresa was a long-time resident of The Villages, FL where she was active in the Scrabble club as well as playing in the Dulcimer club. She made many friends in The Villages and enjoyed socializing and entertaining. All of her friends knew they were loved by her and she was always willing to lend a hand to make someone else’s life better. Theresa was a very religious woman. Her favorite religious painting was Sacred Heart of Jesus. She found prayer to be reassuring and throughout her entire life she found comfort and guidance in prayer. In her final few days, although unable to verbalize her thoughts, she could be heard quietly praying and it helped reassure her that she was placing her soul into the hands of God and her Guardian Angels. Now she will be able to guide others as they embark on their journey to her new Heavenly home.

Theresa will be missed by all who knew her, especially her family. Instead on flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her name. She would like that.

