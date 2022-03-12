1950s television shows still having impact on The Villages and nation

The decade that wouldn’t die –the 1950s – seems more popular than ever, especially in The Villages.

As the world endures viruses, wars and economic turmoil, the nostalgic allure of those old songs, movies and TV shows remains strong.

In the coming days, Villagers will be able to watch a stage production called “The Honeymooners: From New York to The Villages.” It runs from March 15-17 in Savannah Center spoofs the Jackie Gleason and Art Carney classic.

“With all that’s going on in the world – Covid, the war – I think these old shows make us feel better about ourselves,” said Gary Chubeck, who plays Ralph Kramden, the Jackie Gleason character. “These shows rekindle a feeling we had in a different time. Life seemed a lot simpler.”

Also, Rocky and the Rollers will hold a doo-wop concert on March 28 in Savannah. And Jerome “Little Anthony” Gourdine, an original ‘50s’ icon, who worked with Alan Freed and Dick Clark, plays Savannah Center on April 13-14.

The TV Nostalgia Club will feature episodes of “Ozzie and Harriet” and “Roy Rogers” on March 15, at 7 p.m. in the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

This current ‘50s’ craze is bigger than The Villages.

“Elvis,” a biopic starring Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker and Austin Butler as Presley, opens June 24. There’s a hot buzz for the film, directed by Baz Luhrmann. The trailer video has already earned millions of views.



Then there’s “Being the Ricardos” the 2021 Academy Award nominated film detailing the rise and nearly fall of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.” Also, a new documentary, “Lucy and Desi,” recently debuted on Amazon’s Prime Video.

“Being the Ricardos” details a week in 1953 of “I Love Lucy.” That’s when a scandal about Ball’s involvement with communism nearly caused the series to be canceled.

Nicole Kidman as Lucy, Javier Bardem as Ricky, and J.K. Simmons as William Frawley (Fred), earned Oscar nominations.

“West Side Story,” is another 2021 Oscar nominated flick based on the stage play that debuted on Broadway in 1957.

Director Steven Spielberg gained an Oscar nod, as did actress Ariana Debose. Rita Moreno, who earned an Oscar in the 1961 film version, makes an appearance in the current movie.

“Grease,” may be the granddaddy of all 1950s’ tributes. The film was one of the highest grossing musicals of all time, and the stage version is still going strong.

“Grease” recently played Savannah Center for three days of sellout performances.

“People never get tired of ‘Grease,’” said Villager Joan Knapton, of KC Productions, who co-produced the show here. She described it as “delightful as a scoop of ice cream.”

And next fall, Knapton is bringing “West Side Story,” to the Villages’ stage. “The new movie is great,” she said. “People are talking about it, and want to see ‘West Side Story’ live.”

The local stage version of “The Honeymooners,” features Gary Chubeck as Ralph Kramden, Bill Krone as Ed Norton, Janet Maloney as Alice and Tina Shapiro as Trixie. It was written by Villagers Tina Shapiro and Carol Azzarone-Onuschak.

“I love getting into the character of Ralph,” Gary Chubeck said. “And I love the fact that the setting of this play ends up in The Villages. We’re bringing the Honeymooners into our bubble and it’s a lot of fun.

But the essence of the play, like the TV show, is the relationship between Ralph and Alice.

“Ralph is big-mouth but Alice gives it right back to him,” Chubeck said. “They fight all the time, but in the end, they always love each other.”

Stu Sachs, head of the TV Nostalgia Club, knows why these shows have such lasting and new-found popularity.

“The No. 1 reason we still love the old shows is that it brings us back to a great time in our lives,” he said. “The shows were so simple, you didn’t have to spend time figuring what was going on. It was good clean fun.”

The passion for “I Love Lucy,” has never faded. Generations have grown up with Lucy, Desi, Fred and Ethel for over 70 years.

“Lucy was so popular and groundbreaking because it gave you the first real life look at a husband and wife’s relationship,” Sachs said. “And of course Lucy was a fantastic comedy actress, you couldn’t help but laugh at everything she did. Desi was the perfect straight man for her to play off of.”

Lucie Arnaz, 70, the daughter of Lucy and Desi, is not surprised by the current burgeoning interest in “I Love Lucy” and her parents.

It may be a sign of the times, for a television show that is relevant to all times.

“I think they were incredibly grateful people; they were always grateful for their fans, and the recognition that they were given for the work that they did,” Arnaz told The Los Angeles Times about her parents.

“I’m sure that if they’re watching, they are just blown away that 70 years later, there is really almost a larger appreciation than there even was then.

“It’s different. It’s deeper now….It’s: I love you with your warts and all kind of love. So that’s a lot like ‘I Love Lucy.’ And I think that would make them very happy…”