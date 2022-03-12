Future of Paradise Recreation Center will be topic of AAC budget meeting

The future of the Paradise Recreation Center will be the topic of an Amenity Authority Committee budget meeting.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

“There are a lot of rumors out there about Paradise Recreation Center, but we haven’t made any decisions yet,” said AAC member Ann Forrester.

Past discussions have included everything from a major remodeling to tearing down the recreation center and building a new one at the site on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The AAC wanted to get the First Responders Recreation Center finished before taking on another big-ticket project. With completion of the First Responders Recreation Center in sight, the AAC appears ready to move forward on the Paradise Recreation Center.

Also on the agenda are discussion the renovation of the Hilltop and Briarwood executive golf courses.

The AAC oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

The budget meeting is open to the public.