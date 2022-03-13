Donald Bartyzel, 81, of The Villages, FL, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 7, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Josephine (Los) Bartyzel and daughter Anne (Bartyzel) Anderson.

He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn (West) Bartyzel, and his adoring sons Christopher Bartyzel, Theodore Bartyzel and grandson Ryan Bartyzel.

Don loved America and enlisted in the Navy at the age of 19. He served on minesweepers in Vietnam with the expeditionary forces from 1959 until his honorable discharge from the Navy Reserves in 1965.

Don studied electrical contracting at Illinois Institute of Technology and DeVry University.

He spent the majority of his career working for Gregory Electric in Naperville where he served as President of the company for several years. He was past President of the Naperville Chamber of Commerce, a former member of the Naperville Sunrise Rotary and an avid golfer.

He will be remembered by many in the Naperville area as an honest and trustworthy businessman with the highest level of integrity.

He played in many of the Naperville area golf outings during the spring and summer. His greatest golf accomplishment was a hole-in-one, with 162 yards to the pin, at the 2001 Naperville Chamber Golf Outing.

He married his soul mate Carolyn and together they built a Christian marriage of love and trust. They are former members of St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville, IL where they were also married. They are currently parishioners of St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, FL.

Don and Carolyn enjoyed their retirement years in The Villages, FL where he had year around golf.

When he was diagnosed with COPD and later lung cancer, he was unable to do the things in life that he loved. Don was treated at Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL and he fought a tough battle which ultimately took his life.

A gathering will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church the following day on Wednesday, March 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM. He will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM.

Gifts of remembrance may be made in Don’s memory to the COPD Foundation and American Cancer Research.