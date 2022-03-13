59.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 13, 2022
St. Patrick’s Day Parade to step off at Spanish Springs Town Square

By Staff Report

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off Thursday afternoon at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The parade will begin at 3:15 p.m.

After the parade, a celebration of Irish heritage will take place with food and entertainment.

The Sunshine Strollers, the Sounds of Scotland, the Prime Time Twirlers & the Silver Rockettes will perform at the square. The main stage will feature the Byrne Brothers.

Food vendors will include Curbside Cuisine, Cafe Rouge Express, Hadley Family Concessions, Kettle Corn Cabin, Heavenly Soft Pretzel, BBQ Brazil Express and Bobalou’s BBQ.

